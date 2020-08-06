Mayor Keller to host parents’ resource town hall on Thursday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will host a parents’ resource town hall on Thursday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. The town hall is expected to include resources to help parents navigate the school season and will include support offered by the City of Albuquerque.

On Thursday, Mayor Keller announced that the City of Albuquerque would be providing youth programming into the school year to assist working parents as students transition to a hybrid learning style. Parents can now register for the school year program which is scheduled to begin on August 24.

News Conferences

Mayor Keller Daily Briefings
Gov. Lujan Grisham COVID-19 Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss