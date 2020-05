ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will host a virtual town hall on his Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26 to answer Albuquerque residents’ questions regarding the local coronavirus response. Residents can text their questions to 505-633-8133.

KRQE News 13 will stream the town hall live on this page.

On Tuesday, we’re speaking directly to Albuquerque residents about the local coronavirus response and answering more of your questions. We’ll be airing a virtual conversation with questions from folks in our city. Text your questions now to 505-633-8113.#OneAlbuquerque — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) May 24, 2020

