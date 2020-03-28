Mayor Keller, city officials discuss public safety, city council updates amid COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and city officials talked about the city’s emergency operations, public safety, and City Council governance Saturday morning.

Emergency Operations Center Response

Roger Ebner, director of the Emergency Operations Center, talked about what his department has been doing the past few weeks and what they are focusing on. He says the EOC focuses on overall interagency planning internally within city agencies. They also provide information management and situational awareness about the incident and all activities by all involved organizations.

Ebner says for the past few weeks they have distributed thousands of goggles, gowns and gloves to local health care partners and have distributed over 40,000 protective masks to local hospitals, testing sites, first responders and other health care providers. They also helped to coordinate the public messaging and coping fact sheets for everyone into various languages including Spanish, Farsi, Swahili.

Albuquerque Police Department Update

The Albuquerque Police Department is focusing on four key areas while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The first area they are focusing on is to continue to support the community and have increased the amounts of reports that can be taken over the phone.

The second area they are focusing on is crime. In the past few weeks, APD officials say they’ve seen an increase in auto theft and commercial buildings. They are also focusing on keeping their officers safe by pairing them with the same partner each week. Lastly, they are assisting New Mexico State Police with giving verbal warnings to people they see out in groups larger than five.

City Council looking to the future

City Council President Pat Davis talked Saturday about how city councilors are looking ahead at long-term planning. They will be looking at budget impacts and long-term service impacts that the pandemic will bring.

This past week Davis said councilors started to look at how they can plan for the city’s budget in the next year. Davis also said that councilors are thinking about recovery for small businesses and how they can help.

