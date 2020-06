SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Among the New Mexico businesses having to operate at limited capacity, one family is upset that even includes funeral homes and cemeteries. They said it's delaying a proper burial for their loved one who was a veteran who passed away earlier this year.

Phillip Velasquez Jr. is heartbroken as he and his family try to make funeral arrangements at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. His brother, Joseph Velasquez served in the military for more than two decades and passed away last month.