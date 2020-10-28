Mayor Keller, public health leaders to provide update on COVID-19 response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque public health leaders will host a briefing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to provide an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page.

On Tuesday, the mayor and Albuquerque officials discussed the city’s response to winter weather conditions after a storm hit the city on Monday night. Mayor Keller stated last week that the city was focusing on COVID-19 enforcement amid the public health order.

The announcement to ramp up enforcement came after New Mexico saw drastic increases in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks.

