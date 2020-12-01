Mayor Keller, officials to provide update on city’s response to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque officials will hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 to provide an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham introduced a new policy on Monday to transition county-by-county reopening levels to a tiered system. The system is broken down into three categories based on each county’s gating criteria with green signifying medium risk, yellow signifying high risk, and red signifying very high risk.

As of Monday morning, all counties except for Los Alamos County were labeled red. The county-by-county case map will be updated every two weeks beginning December 2, 2020.

Red counties will have to follow many of the restrictions that are currently in place however, patio dining, close contact businesses, and outdoor recreational facilities can operate at 25% capacity. Alcohol sales must stop at 9 p.m.

According to the governor, when a county moves to a less restrictive level, it may begin operation at that level immediately upon the map’s update. If a county moves back to a more restrictive level, it will start operating at that level restriction within 48-hours after the map’s update.