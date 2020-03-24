Mayor Keller hosts town hall meetings by phone

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is trying a new way to connect with citizens during this time of social isolation.

“Hi, this is Mayor Tim Keller, inviting you to join a live community town hall on Monday,” said Keller.

That is the message many Albuquerque residents received inviting them to join Monday’s over-the-phone town hall meeting. The mayor was on the line to answer questions about the city’s COVID-19 response.

The date for the next town hall has not yet been set but the city says it will be soon. To join the call, click here.

