Mayor Keller hosts telephone town hall meeting

Mayor Tim Keller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Mayor Tim Keller will host a telephone town hall meeting on Wednesday night.

Residents across Albuquerque will get a chance to ask the mayor and city leaders about the local response or to learn more about the response to COVID-19.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. To join the meeting, click here.

