Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends lockdown in Gallup until Sunday

Mayor Keller hosts social media Q&A on Thursday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will host a Q&A on his Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to allow the public to ask questions regarding coronavirus. This Q&A session will take place instead of the mayor’s daily press conference.

During Wednesday’s briefing, city officials stated that they will come up with a new plan for the Gateway Center after the plans to build the homeless shelter fell through. The city has reopened the search to find a location for the center and more information is expected on this decision later this year.

News Conferences

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss