Mayor Keller hosts social media Q&A on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will host a Q&A on his Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to allow the public to ask questions regarding coronavirus. This Q&A session will take place instead of the mayor’s daily press conference.

During Wednesday’s briefing, city officials stated that they will come up with a new plan for the Gateway Center after the plans to build the homeless shelter fell through. The city has reopened the search to find a location for the center and more information is expected on this decision later this year.

News Conferences