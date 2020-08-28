Mayor Keller, health officials to announce COVID-19 vaccine preparedness drill

Watch press conference live at 11:30 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and city and public health officials will hold a press conference on Friday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. to discuss an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine preparedness drill. The City of Albuquerque reports the drill is being incorporated into its annual voluntary flu shot drive.

Environmental Health Department Director Dr. Mark DiMenna and Executive Director of the New Mexico Immunization Coalition Anna Pentler are expected to attend the event. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

