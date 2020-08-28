Mayor Keller, health officials to announce COVID-19 vaccine preparedness drill

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - On Thursday, the governor announced a small round of reopenings, but questions remain about when kids will go back to school. The governor's goal is to switch to a hybrid-learning model after Labor Day, announcing the guidelines for school districts to be able to do that, though this option is currently not available for much of southeast New Mexico.

"For any place where we do start allowing people back in the building that we're doing it with the public health conditions are low enough," said Secretary Ryan Stewart of the Public Education Department. Easy to see the problem area here, the counties in red have a test positivity rate of higher than 5%, yellow is lower than 5% but still too high. All counties in those colors are excluded from sending students back to campus at all for the time being.