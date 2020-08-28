Mayor Keller, health officials to announce COVID-19 vaccine preparedness drill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and city and public health officials will hold a press conference on Friday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. to discuss an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine preparedness drill. The City of Albuquerque reports the drill is being incorporated into its annual voluntary flu shot drive.
Environmental Health Department Director Dr. Mark DiMenna and Executive Director of the New Mexico Immunization Coalition Anna Pentler are expected to attend the event. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.