The White House coronavirus task force Saturday briefing

Mayor Keller give Saturday briefing on cities effort to fight coronavirus

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque held a briefing Saturday reviewing the services available to the community due to the coronavirus outbreak. The director of Family Community Services said that they have waived fees at the twenty-five Child Development Centers in the city.

Community Centers are open and the programs for children run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at all locations and will offer meals to children. Programs are limited to 45 students per community center and registration is required. Community centers will be closed to the general population.

The Mayor also said that they are working with local churches to help distribute food for those in need. He directs the public to cabq.gov to learn about the available services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

