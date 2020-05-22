Mayor Keller delivers meals, care packages to homebound seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller helped deliver meals and care packages to homebound seniors Thursday. The items were either donated by Western Sky Community Care or purchased through anonymous donations and included things like snacks, personal care items and cleaning supplies. The city’s senior affairs department has served more than 121,000 meals to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
