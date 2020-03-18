Mayor Keller declares local public health emergency in Albuquerque due to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller announced on Wednesday that he has declared a local public health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. The emergency declaration allows the City of Albuquerque to request additional resources from the state and federal government and also allows the city to direct funds for the coronavirus response.

“We are continuing to take action to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help the most vulnerable folks in our community,” said Mayor Keller in a press release. “Like many mayors across the nation, declaring this public health emergency declaration gives us the tools to allocate resources to immediate needs and tap into additional funds for recovery and response.”

In a press release, the mayor clarified that the declaration does not

limit the sale or transfer of firearms

prohibit the sale of liquor

close streets

declare a curfew

On Monday, Mayor Keller took part in a series of virtual meetings with business leaders, public safety officials, as well as the Volunteers Advisory Board in order to discuss the state of the public health emergency in the city. The mayor stated that as Albuquerque is the largest metropolitan area in about 1,000 square miles and is the densest in the area, the city may have to have stronger restrictions than the rest of New Mexico in the near future.