Mayor Keller: City summer programs on for now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller says summer camps are still on for now.

The mayor says they are planning to have all city summer camps as normal and are even looking into ways to expand them. More than 20,000 children are involved every year and in the past, they have had to use a lottery process.

However, if there is a change Keller says they will start into it soon. “I do want to let folks know it remains to be seen, you know we’ll have to make a real call probably in maybe three weeks or so in terms of: Are we going to hit our open date or are we going to delay those summer programs?” said Mayor Keller.

The mayor also stressed for as long as they can, they will have emergency child care.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources