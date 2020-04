Mayor Keller, Albuquerque city officials to provide update to local coronavirus response

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Applications are now available for a New Mexico emergency loan program that will support larger businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 health emergency.

The New Mexico State Investment Council unanimously approved guidelines for the New Mexico Recovery Fund on April 7 which will invest up to $100 million of the Severance Tax Permanent Fund in a short-term loan program that was created for emergency business lending. Businesses with 40 or more employees in New Mexico may apply for loans starting at $500,000 with interest rates between 3% and 10%.