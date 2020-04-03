Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update to local coronavirus response in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials are scheduled to host a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to discuss the local response to the COVID-19 outbreak. City officials are expected to highlight the city’s Solid Waste Department and Open Spaces.

KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

Related Coverage: