ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - PNM has announced that it is helping small businesses in New Mexico by providing tools to help them navigate COVID-19 federal financial help.

Small businesses with up to 500 employees can receive financial help if they're unable to make utility payments under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Action Act. However, businesses are worried they will not be able to pay for it later on.