Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update to Albuquerque coronavirus response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and city officials are expected to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to provide updates on the local coronavirus response.

Officials are expected to unveil a new plan on how the city will provide free, high-speed wireless internet to local students and families. KRQE News 13 will be streaming this press conference on this page.

