Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update to Albuquerque coronavirus response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Where did a person in New Mexico get the coronavirus? How can we stop this from happening again? University of New Mexico scientists are trying to figure all of that out.

Using samples from people who tested positive for coronavirus, researchers are getting a better idea of where the virus started and how it will continue to spread. "We can actually get an estimation on a total number of infections potentially in the state," says Dr. Darrell Dinwiddie, Assistant Professor at the Division of Genetics in the Department of Pediatrics.