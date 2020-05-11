Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on local coronavirus response on Monday

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque officials are scheduled to hold their daily coronavirus press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 11. Officials are expected to highlight the city’s preparation phase on reopening as well as child, youth, and summer programs.

KRQE News 13 will stream the press conference live on this page.

