Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on local coronavirus response on Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A University of New Mexico professor has been in Italy during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic there and is now sharing her experience in the country hit hard by the virus and how the country is slowly reopening. Teresa Cutler-Broyles and her husband have been in the town of Perugia since mid-February.

"One of the things that's the hardest part for me was the silence,” said Cutler-Broyles. “Because Italy is typically very loud we spend a lot of time in cities and it is very, very quiet. No one was on the streets, none of the restaurants were open. So the quiet was pretty dramatic."