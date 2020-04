Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on local coronavirus response Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of a small New Mexico city announced Thursday that he will allow small businesses to reopen next week in defiance of the governor's order that shuttered nonessential businesses to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Grants Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks said he's giving businesses permission to reopen on Monday and is ordering the police force in the city of about 9,000 people to prevent any State Police officers from issuing lockdown violation citations.