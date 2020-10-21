Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on COVID-19 response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, city officials, and hospital representatives will hold a news briefing at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to provide an update on Albuquerque’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department Director Ryan Mast and representatives from Lovelace and UNM Hospital are expected to be in attendance. During a news briefing on Oct. 13, city officials reported 98 cases of coronavirus at the Westside Emergency Housing Shelter.

Eighty-four of those cases were residents while 14 were staff members at the facility.

News Conferences