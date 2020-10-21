Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on COVID-19 response

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch news briefing on this page at 1:15 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KRQE FILE / Mayor Tim Keller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, city officials, and hospital representatives will hold a news briefing at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to provide an update on Albuquerque’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department Director Ryan Mast and representatives from Lovelace and UNM Hospital are expected to be in attendance. During a news briefing on Oct. 13, city officials reported 98 cases of coronavirus at the Westside Emergency Housing Shelter.

Eighty-four of those cases were residents while 14 were staff members at the facility.

News Conferences

Mayor Keller Daily Briefings
Gov. Lujan Grisham COVID-19 Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss