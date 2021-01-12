Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on COVID-19 response

Watch news briefing on this page at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Tim Keller file (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, City of Albuquerque officials will hold a news briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12 to provide an update on the City of Albuquerque’s response to COVID-19, highlight a new financial navigation program for families, and discuss a Fast-Track to housing for the homeless. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page.

Family & Community Service Department leaders, Fire Marshal Gene Gallegos, and Eduardo Esquivel-Gonzales from the NM Dream Team are expected to be in attendance.

