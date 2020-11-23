Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on COVID-19 response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque officials will hold a news briefing at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 to provide an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 will live stream this briefing.

New Mexico remains in a two-week shutdown to control the spread of COVID-19 through Nov. 30. During a news briefing last week, Albuquerque officials stated city inspectors would be enforcing the public health order making sure that businesses were in compliance.

Two measures that were outlined in the city’s Emergency Declaration included “no hoarding” rules and the enactment of special shopping hours for seniors and high-risk individuals. The city reported last Tuesday that since October, the health order enforcement team has talked about the rules with more than 3,000 people or businesses.