Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on COVID-19 response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque officials will host a briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 to provide an update to the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page.

On Monday, the state entered a two-week shutdown in order to help control the spread of COVID-19. Nonessential businesses were required to close. Food and drink establishments may provide curbside pickup and delivery services while on-site dining is prohibited. Close-contact businesses such as barbershops, hair salons, gyms, group fitness classes, nail salons, massage parlors, and more were required to reduce in-person workforce by 100% through Nov. 30 during the health order.

