Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on Albuquerque coronavirus response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and city officials are scheduled to hold a press conference on Albuquerque’s local coronavirus response efforts on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Officials are expected to discuss public safety, public health, and a new data resource that’s available on the city’s website.

KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

