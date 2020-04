Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on Albuquerque coronavirus response on Wednesday

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - She left behind her three kids and husband to go to a place where no one wants to be. A New Mexico nurse has joined the fight against COVID-19 in a New York hospital.

Brittany Lackey graduated from nursing school at New Mexico State University and after working for years at Las Cruces Memorial Hospital, she decided to leave her husband and three kids behind to answer the call for help in the hardest hit area in the country. "I know that I am here for a purpose and I know that God put me here and I do believe he's going to take care of me," said Lackey.