Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on Albuquerque coronavirus response

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) - The San Juan County Fire Department says that two volunteer firefighters are quarantined for the next 14 days after they were exposed to a patient who is coronavirus positive during an emergency medical call.

SJCFD reports the two volunteer firefighters responded to a medical call along with San Juan Regional EMS staff and San Juan County Sheriff's deputies on Friday. Based on the questions asked by dispatchers, personnel responding to the call had no reason to believe the patient had symptoms related to COVID-19.