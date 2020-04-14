Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on Albuquerque coronavirus response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss the local coronavirus response as well as the small business relief program. KRQE News 13 will be streaming the conference live on this page.

The mayor will also be hosting a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to answer the public’s questions regarding the city’s response to coronavirus. Residents can register to participate online before 9 a.m.

