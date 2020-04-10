Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on Albuquerque coronavirus response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials are expected to hold a press conference on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to provide updates on the city’s local coronavirus response. Officials will be giving an update on the city’s Child Development Program.
KRQE News 13 will be streaming the conference on this page.
