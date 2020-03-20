WATCH LIVE: Mayor Keller, city officials to hold briefing on public safety, senior affairs during coronavirus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city leaders are expected to hold another briefing on Friday, March 19 regarding the city’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. KRQE News 13 will be streaming the briefing on this page at 11:30 a.m.

Friday’s briefing is expected to highlight public safety and senior affairs.

