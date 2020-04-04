WATCH NOW: Mayor Keller, city officials give update on COVID-19 response in Albuquerque

Live Now
Mayor Keller, city officials to give update on COVID-19 response in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and city officials will hold a news conference Saturday at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on local response to the coronavirus. They are expected to specifically talk about the city’s board and commissions and preparedness to use Convention Center space as a hospital.

