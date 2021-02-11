Mayor Keller, city leaders to provide update on Albuquerque moving to ‘yellow’ status

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque leaders will hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 11 to provide an update on the city’s “yellow” status as well as support for businesses, and adjustments to city facilities and programs. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

The briefing comes one day after the New Mexico Department of Health announced the updated statewide COVID-19 map which showed four counties are now at the green level while 15 now have yellow level restrictions. Bernalillo, Cibola, Sandoval, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Taos, Colfax, Mora, San Miguel, Guadalupe, Quay, Curry, Grant, Dona Ana, Valencia counties met a positivity rate below 5% in each county and now may operate at the yellow level.

This means that in-door dining is allowed at 25% maximum capacity and outdoor dining moves to 75% maximum capacity. In the yellow level, the mass gathering limit also moves to 10 people.

“Thank you to all of our residents, your every day choices have pushed out city into the yellow. Following the safety precautions, each of us has literally helped Albuquerque move to yellow, and continuing those can prevent us from backsliding to red,” said Mayor Keller in a press release. “During the tough times under red restrictions, we’ve worked hard to support businesses, restaurants and workers: handing out free PPE, cutting checks to help people and local businesses stay afloat, enforcing the Health Orders with compliance guidance and helping with tents and permitting for outdoor dining. We are also looking forward to related travel restrictions which will enable our city to begin the path toward needed tourism, airport travel, and related economic development.”