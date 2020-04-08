Mayor Keller asks volunteers to log hours to help bring in federal relief funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Keller is asking volunteers to log their hours during COVID-19 to bring in federal funds.

When volunteer hours are logged, the Federal Emergency Management Agency can reimburse state and local governments at a rate of $25.43 an hour. This money will help with local recovery efforts but only if hours are logged by volunteers.

“All over Albuquerque, our residents are stepping up to assist our efforts to respond to and recover from the coronavirus pandemic with hours of volunteering from getting food to seniors to supporting children learning from home and sewing masks for healthcare workers on the front line,” said Mayor Keller in a press release. “We have a chance to bring in federal dollars that recognize this community-wide effort-critical money that will speed our recovery-but we need your help logging those hours.”

The most pressing logging hours needed are from volunteers who are sewing masks for essential workers, and virus screening support at the Emergency Housing Center.

You can log your volunteer hours and also sign up for volunteer opportunities at the One Albuquerque Volunteers website.

