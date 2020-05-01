Mayor Keller announces the ‘One Albuquerque Awards’ virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday the mayor handed out the city’s One Albuquerque Awards during a virtual ceremony.

The award is given to city workers and community members who go above and beyond. Officials usually hand out the awards in person but they presented them during a Zoom conference instead. The recipients include Michael Yang, a man who rallied the community to donate money for medical masks.

Also, a recipient is Ted Mascarenas, a photographer who auctions off his prints to benefit a local children’s charity.

