Mayor Keller announces plan for City Boards and Commissions to adapt to coronavirus while maintaining access to government

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and City Clerk Ethan Watson announced that regular meetings of City Boards and Commissions, which are central to the continuity of local government but had been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, will resume this week.

The City of Albuquerque has approximately eighty boards and commissions. Meetings will resume using virtual teleconferencing platforms.

“Our boards and commissions do crucial local governance work and are a key way for local residents to take ownership in the work at City Hall,” said Mayor Keller. “Getting them back up in a way that preserves public input and transparency is an important part of engaging the community and keeping the door open to local government.”

All meetings will follow Attorney General Hector Balderas’ guidance to public entities including adequate notice of public meetings, videoconferences over telephone meetings, roll call votes, and recording of meetings.

The City Clerk’s Office and the Legal Department are prioritizing boards that have time sensitive matters to consider, including the Development Review Board, teh Environmental Planning Committee, teh Air Quality Board, Albuquerque Development Commission, Lodger’s Tax Advisory Board, Open Space Advisory Board, and Transit Advisory Board.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources