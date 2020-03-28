Mayor Keller announces construction along ART route

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday began the halting of ART bus service for at least the next few weeks.

At a press conference today, Mayor Tim Keller said the City is taking advantage of minimal traffic for construction work along the ART route. It’s a $500,000 project for ongoing safety upgrades that are expected to be finished by the time the ART starts rolling again.

“We’re trying to do as much construction as we can while traffic is light. So you might see that all over town, but we’re starting with pin curves up and down Central to increase safety,” Mayor Keller said.

Meanwhile, the City is also now working with APS to help get internet access to families so students can continue to learn from home. This follows Friday’s announcement that schools will be closed through the rest of the academic year.

Mayor Keller says one possibility is to use Sun Vans and other vehicles that have internet nodes. They might also crank up the internet at community centers so people can use that internet in the parking lot for free.

