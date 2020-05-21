Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide update to local coronavirus response Thursday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - New data shows New Mexico has one of the highest percentages of kids diagnosed with COVID-19, but medical experts say that doesn't necessarily mean there are more cases here. The New Mexico Department of Health says around 12% of New Mexico's COVID-19 cases are in children and teens -- compared to a national average of about 3% -- but they say that rate could be because the state is testing more people.

"We have seen the percentage of positive cases going up," said Dr. Janis Gonzales, Maternal Child Health Director at the NM Dept. of Health. "It could mean we have more kids than other states but it could also just mean that we're finding more of our cases."