Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide update to local coronavirus response Thursday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21 to provide an update to the city’s coronavirus response and to break ground on the future new library and community center at the former site of the Caravan East Nightclub. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

News Conferences

Mayor Keller Daily Briefings
Gov. Lujan Grisham COVID-19 Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video