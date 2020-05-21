ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21 to provide an update to the city’s coronavirus response and to break ground on the future new library and community center at the former site of the Caravan East Nightclub. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.
Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide update to local coronavirus response Thursday
