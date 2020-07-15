Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide update on local COVID-19 response on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials are scheduled to hold a news conference to provide an update on the local COVID-19 response and recovery on Wednesday July 15.

The conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

During his Friday coronavirus update, Mayor Keller highlighted the city’s increase in virus cases. He stated that city would work to determine if there are specific virus hotspots in Albuquerque and would look at areas where travelers would come to such as the airport.

The city also planned to analyze the death rate of the virus as more cases tended to be among individuals within the 20-29 age range. While Albuquerque saw an increase in new COVID-19 cases, Mayor Keller also highlighted data that showed that as of July 8, Bernalillo County was averaging just under 80 new cases a day and around one new death a day. On a relative basis, this showed that Albuquerque was performing better than other nearby large cities such as Denver, Austin, Phoenix, Tucson, and El Paso as it had fewer cases per 100,000 residents.

