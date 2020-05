NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - New documents show the New Mexico Department of Health bought PPE at a significantly higher cost than the normal price. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that in April, the state spent about $1.63 million on half a million Chinese-made N95 face masks.

An invoice and purchase order shows that each mask costs about $3.25. That's anywhere from two to four times the listed price of an American-made masks manufactured by 3M which has models costing between 68 cents, $1.27, or $1.78 depending on the level of resistance and design.