ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico residents have been practicing social distancing since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, as businesses slowly begin to reopen, it is crucial that the public continues this practice.

KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with Bernalillo County's director of Emergency Management Richard Clark about why it is important that the public not let up on social distancing. Clark explains that the state has done well with social distancing and staying at home during the health order and while the rate of infections is not decreasing, it is leveling off.