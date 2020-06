ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started, people have been doing business a little differently and that includes the Bernalillo County Probate Court. Probate Judge Cristy Carbon-Gaul discusses how they've adjusted during the health crisis to meet the needs of the community.

Judge Carbon-Gaul is a lawyer licensed by the New Mexico State Bar since 1997 and earned her law degree from Creighton University School of Law. She has practiced probate law in New Mexico for over 20 years and was sworn in as Bernalillo County Probate Judge on January 1, 2019.