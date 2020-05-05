Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide update on local coronavirus response Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and city officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday to provide the public with updates on the local coronavirus response and are also expected to highlight domestic and child abuse during the pandemic. KRQE News 13 will stream this conference live on this page.
