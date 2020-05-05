Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide update on local coronavirus response Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - 'Giving Tuesday' -- a movement normally held in November -- is happening early this year. New Mexico non-profits that have been impacted by COVID-19 are asking for help now.

Giving Tuesday is normally celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It gives people the chance to donate in the midst of their holiday shopping. The coronavirus, however, has brought the day a bit early this year, in the form of 'Giving Tuesday Now.'