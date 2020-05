NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As parents are forced to home school, they're getting a glimpse at what teachers go through every day. It has complete strangers adopting teachers across the state and showering them with gifts. The idea behind the Adopt a Teacher Facebook page is to thank teachers for their commitment to teaching even though it looks a little different now.

Teachers from around the state are getting exactly what they deserve. "That little ray of sunshine that we need right now," says Ashley Buffington.