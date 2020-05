GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will invoke the state's Riot Control Act on Friday at 12 p.m. in response to the Gallup mayor's request for a state of emergency. This act will authorize the governor to enact additional temporary restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Starting at noon on Friday, May 1, all roads into Gallup are closed. Gallup businesses will close from 5 p.m. through 8 a.m. and vehicles may only have a maximum of two individuals.