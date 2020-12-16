Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide update on city’s response to COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch full news briefing on this page at 2:30 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and City of Albuquerque officials will hold a news briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 to provide an update on the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

The state amended the Public Health Order on Wednesday, increasing capacity inside essential retail spaces. The change applies to grocery stores and certain large big box retailers that generate a percentage of their revenue from consumable food and drink products.

Previously, essential retail spaces could operate with either a limit on maximum occupancy or a specific number of customers at one time, whichever was smaller. According to the state’s red-to-green system of measuring viral spread in each county, the changes establish that essential retail spaces:

  • May operate at 50% of maximum occupancy at the Green Level
  • May operate at 33% of maximum occupancy at the Yellow Level
  • May operate at 25% of maximum occupancy at the Red Level

News Conferences

Mayor Keller Daily Briefings
Gov. Lujan Grisham COVID-19 Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery