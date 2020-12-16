Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide update on city’s response to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and City of Albuquerque officials will hold a news briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 to provide an update on the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

The state amended the Public Health Order on Wednesday, increasing capacity inside essential retail spaces. The change applies to grocery stores and certain large big box retailers that generate a percentage of their revenue from consumable food and drink products.

Previously, essential retail spaces could operate with either a limit on maximum occupancy or a specific number of customers at one time, whichever was smaller. According to the state’s red-to-green system of measuring viral spread in each county, the changes establish that essential retail spaces: