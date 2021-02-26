Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide update on city’s path from Yellow to Turquoise Level

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, Albuquerque officials, and New Mexico United will hold a press briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 to provide an update on the city’s path to from the Yellow Level to Turquoise Level and what that could mean for the city. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

The news briefing will take place at Isotopes Park. On Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced the updated statewide COVID-19 map which showed Bernalillo County remains in the Yellow Level. According to the newly modified color-coded framework, this means that the county can now allow 25% of maximum capacity at outdoor sporting events and fans can attend Albuquerque Isotopes and New Mexico United games.

