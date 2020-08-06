Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide COVID-19 update, discuss youth programs on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials are scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday, August 6, to provide an update on COVID-19 and to discuss plans for youth programs this fall. The news conference takes place at 11:30 a.m.

Cultural Services Director Shelle Sanchez, Parks and Recreation Aquatics Division Manager Josh Herbert, and Community Services Deputy Director Jess Martinez are expected to be in attendance. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

