Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide COVID-19 update, discuss youth programs on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In one week, students will start the school year at Albuquerque Public Schools. Although for now, the next few weeks will be online learning, everyone is going to have to navigate through this new normal.

"As teachers, we're so used to seeing those kids face to face, first day, that excitement the school is buzzing and everyone is coming in," said APS resource teacher Tia Christmas. Because of the pandemic, the first day, and the first few weeks will take place at home, distanced learning. It's something teachers and staff never thought they would have to prepare for, but now, they are.