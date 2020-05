ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Little League World Series has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, local Little League teams are scrambling to figure out if they're going to have a season, and how it might look if they do.

It's safe to say people are missing sports. Mike Smith, the President of Zia Little League, is especially missing baseball. "We just want to get back to baseball, and hear that baseball crack off the bat," said Smith.