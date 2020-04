ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Now that the state announced new criteria for testing, the number of New Mexicans getting tested for COVID-19 is soaring. Some companies are already planning how to handle the additional tests. New Mexico's coronavirus peak is expected in just weeks and the state says they're ramping up testing.

"New Mexico has more per capita of these kinds of instruments that can run these COVID-19 tests, our national laboratories have these instruments," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. "We aggressively went after test kits for every single one of our instruments."